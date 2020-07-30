Oak Hill head pro wins national PGA award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jason Ballard, head pro at Oak Hill Country Club, was named the Private Club Merchandizer of the Year for the PGA of America.

The national award honors a pro for exceptional merchandising during large events, Ballard’s being last year’s Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Ballard was nominated at the local level by the Western New York PGA, before the local PGA section nominated him on the national level.

“It’s quite an honor to receive this honor from your peers in the golf business, but I would be remiss if I didn’t say this is more about our team,” said Ballard. “We have such a great team at Oak Hill, and we’re honored.”

He is only the third Rochester pro to win any of the PGA’s national awards.

“Anytime Rochester or Oak Hill is in the news it’s a good thing,” said Ballard. “Our staff is so unbelievable, our membership is so great, so it’s a huge honor.”