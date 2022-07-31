PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Little League Championship is being held on Sunday in Penfield.

Eight teams from across New York State were crowned as Sectional Champions and arrived at Penfield on Monday. Among the participants are Webster, Sayville, South Shore, Saratoga Springs, and Massapequa.

The tournament was active all week, with the round-robin tournament held on Tuesday at the Penfield Little League Complex.

The annual Little League World Series will take place in Williamsport from August 17 until August 28.