Not your same old driver at Glen Sunday

Rochester - Lawson Aschenbach is a race car driver, but getting behind the wheel is only his weekend job.

Today's driver is much more involved with his team on a day to day basis and in a wider array of disciplines.

Which makes Aschenbach the perfect guy for the job. He's a Vanderbilt grad who double majored in mathematics and engineering science. He minored in technology management.

He's one of the many living successfully with Crohn's disease and is well versed in multiple medical disciplines that can fight it. He believes in functional medicine and can explain the practice as easily as he describes the twists and turns of Watkins Glen.

He's as personable as it gets. A good representative of his team and his sport.

In other words... the total package.

"I have to bring the engineering side. I have to bring the development side. I have to put different hats on whether we are at a race weekend or a test," Aschenbach said. "We have to do marketing and media, PR events. You really have to be the full package these days when it comes to racing. It's just not about racing anymore."

Don't get Aschenbach wrong. He can drive, too. He's got 35 professional wins. He's finished in the top ten in his last two trips to the Glen.

He appreciates the history at Watkins Glen and would love to become a part of it.

"Watkins Glen is one of my favorite tracks. It's fast. You've got heavy brake zones. You've got elevation changes. You've got the carousel, a 100 mile per hour right hander. The bus stop with big curbs, bouncing the car all over the place," Aschebach said. "To be able to win this race would be would one of the biggest accomplishments of my career."

To win at the Glen this weekend, Aschenbach and his partner Justin Marks will have to survive near record heat. The forecast for Sunday is for temperatures approaching 100 degrees.

"It's going to be much more difficult," Aschebach says, even though racers always train for the heat. "Focus is important. Stamina is important. Making sure you're thinking clearly at 170 miles per hour after six hours of racing."

The temperature in the cockpit will reach 120 or even 130 degrees during the race. Drivers do have a drinking tube and an air blower inside their helmet, but it's far from the cool of your average air conditioning system.

Multiple drivers will help. Aschenbach and Marks will split the six hours of driving time, but the split may not be symmetrical. Drivers need must switch their focus "on" and "off" depending on when they're in the car.

Aschenbach really enjoys sportscar racing because he's racing a car that any fan could buy (with a decently sized bank account, of course). "Win on Sunday, buy on Monday."

"I think sportscar racing is the purest form of motor sport. I feel like it's the best kept secret in the world," he says.

Maybe only second to the all-around abilities of the men who drive it.