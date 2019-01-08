Northstar’s Miles Brown is Player of Week

The first Player of the Week for 2019 is someone who won the award plenty in 2018.

Just one week after breaking the Section Five career scoring record, Northstar senior Miles Brown had monster games Thursday and Friday.

Brown put up 48 points in a thrilling 101-96 win over Aquinas (a game that did not go to overtime). He followed with 41 more on Friday and Northstar needed every one of them in a two point win.

The 89 points are Brown’s best consecutive games of the season and plenty to earn him Player of the Week.