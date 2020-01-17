Northstar, SOTA boys basketball continue winning streaks

Local Sports

Northstar defeats Rochester Prep, SOTA tops HF-L

Posted: / Updated:

Northstar 95, Rochester Prep 65

The Knights had a 40-23 lead at the half and never let up as Northstar defeated Rochester Prep 95-65.

A quick 8-0 run to start the second half got the Knights rolling, with good ball movement leading to open shots and a 48-23 lead.

Rochester Prep responded with a 9-2 run of their own to make it an 18 point game, but Northstar proved to be too much.

The Knights have won five games in a row and sit at 10-1 on the season. They will hit the road on Saturday to take on Buffalo East.

SOTA 70, Honeoye Falls-Lima 42

Five players scored in double figures for the Silverhawks as SOTA topped Honeoye Falls-Lima.

SOTA had a 36-25 lead at the half, and that exploded into a 28 point margin of victory as they outscored the Cougars 34-17 in the final 16 minutes. Reggie Smith led all scorers with 20 points, he also added 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Also hitting double digits for SOTA was Logan Hayes with 15 points, Ethain Clarke-Desouza scoring 13, and Ke’Vion Mitchell and Keshaun Chatman both had 10. Patrick Lustyk led the HF-L with 14 points, with Nolan Smith tallying 8.

SOTA has won five games in a row and will sit on their 8-5 record for a while as they’re next in action on January 27th against Eugenio Maria.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss