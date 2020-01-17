Northstar, SOTA boys basketball continue winning streaks

Northstar 95, Rochester Prep 65

The Knights had a 40-23 lead at the half and never let up as Northstar defeated Rochester Prep 95-65.

A quick 8-0 run to start the second half got the Knights rolling, with good ball movement leading to open shots and a 48-23 lead.

Rochester Prep responded with a 9-2 run of their own to make it an 18 point game, but Northstar proved to be too much.

The Knights have won five games in a row and sit at 10-1 on the season. They will hit the road on Saturday to take on Buffalo East.

SOTA 70, Honeoye Falls-Lima 42

Five players scored in double figures for the Silverhawks as SOTA topped Honeoye Falls-Lima.

SOTA had a 36-25 lead at the half, and that exploded into a 28 point margin of victory as they outscored the Cougars 34-17 in the final 16 minutes. Reggie Smith led all scorers with 20 points, he also added 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Also hitting double digits for SOTA was Logan Hayes with 15 points, Ethain Clarke-Desouza scoring 13, and Ke’Vion Mitchell and Keshaun Chatman both had 10. Patrick Lustyk led the HF-L with 14 points, with Nolan Smith tallying 8.

SOTA has won five games in a row and will sit on their 8-5 record for a while as they’re next in action on January 27th against Eugenio Maria.