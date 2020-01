East 82, Park School 80 (OT)

Two top-ten teams entertained a sold-out crowd at East High School in the finale of the RAP Invitational as number 8 East topped number 3 Park in an overtime classic 82-80.

Zecharia Harris-Scott led the way for the Eagles, scoring 34 points and the game-winning bucket with 2.3 seconds left in the extra frame.