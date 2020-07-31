Next Amerks season won’t start before December

The AHL stopped its season in March with all other team sports. It never resumed.

The NHL will re-start its season on Saturday. It’s expected to start the 2020-21 season in December.

On Thursday, the AHL made a December start date official.

The league that the Rochester Americans call home announced by statement that it won’t begin its next season until December 4th at the earliest. In addition, the AHL will continue to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities.

Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League schedule, including the number of games that will be played, are still to be determined.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey

League teams.

The Amerks were founded in 1956 and are the league’s second longest running franchise.