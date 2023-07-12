FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has produced plenty of great hockey players that have gone off to have great collegiate and professional careers. However, to have that success players have always had to go away and hone their skills elsewhere.

That could all be changing with the emergence of a new team starting play this fall.

The Rochester Jr. Amerks are the latest expansion team in the NAHL, or the North American Hockey League. It’s the oldest and largest developmental hockey league of its kind in the United States.

The franchise is led by former Amerk Francois Methot, who is the team’s general manager and head coach.

“The excitement level is really high,” said Methot. “We have a lot of high-level hockey players in the area here. We’ve been building this over a certain amount of years. Now, they can stay here and they can be exposed to having a team here and not having to seek it out because the process is extremely complicated. They can have the information and we can guide them through the process of getting to the highest levels.”

Members of the coaching staff include Brian Gionta, Stephen Gionta, Nathan Paetsch, and David Leggio.

Local hockey players have always had to either go away for prep school or play junior hockey in another area. Now, staying at home can be an option for them.

“It’s the link that was missing for us in the area here and it’s going to be a pretty useful tool for these players to be able to have the exposure here,” said Methot. “We are going to focus on local players.”

The games will be played at Rochester Ice Center in Fairport. Owners Chris O’Donnell and Colleen Wegman are investing two million dollars into the facility. There is a new space for the NAHL team that includes a locker room, video, lounge, training/recovery, coaches’ office, nutrition, and equipment room. There is also a videoboard being installed as well as lighting effects on the main sheet of ice.

“It’s extremely high-level, it’s elite hockey. The atmosphere is going to support that as well,” said Methot.

Methot also thinks that the NAHL team will have a trickle-down effect, inspiring those in the Jr. Amerks program at the younger levels.

“It’s giving something for the youth players something to look up to,” said Methot. “What it can look like, an actual goal to shoot for and see it in person instead of having to look elsewhere and having it not be something very tangible for them.”

He says the intention is for the NAHL players to be involved in the youth programs, for example, hosting skill sessions.

Methot has been working in hockey player development since he retired in 2015 and feels that this is not only the next step for him in his career, but a great way to share the knowledge he’s gained over the years.

“I played juniors and I know what it’s like,” said Methot. “It’s also giving back because I’ve had the experience and I can guide the players at this age. Moving away, it’s a big step for them. Providing support in more of a mentorship role is what I’m looking to do.”

The team will start taking shape later this month when an Invitation Only Camp will be held July 21st through the 23rd.