NBA’s Thomas Bryant to host 1st annual basketball camp in Rochester this weekend

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Washington. The Bulls won 115-114. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and current NBA player Thomas Bryant will be back in town this weekend for his first annual basketball camp.

Bryant, a Bishop Kearney graduate and current forward for the Washington Wizards, will be on hand Saturday and Sunday where he attended high school.

The camp is for both boys and girls grades 7-12. It is free to attend, but spots are limited.

To register, follow BK basketball coach Kevan Sheppard on Instagram and send him a direct message with the player’s name, school and grade level. Participants will be selected and posted on Thursday.

Saturday’s session is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the girls and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the boys. Sunday’s session is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the girls and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for the boys.

In less than two years, Bryant was drafted, traded, a G-League all-star, waived, picked up by a new team, but now he’s a starter in Washington. He had a breakout season last year, averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with a 61.6 field goal percentage — the fifth best FG% in the entire NBA last season.

His productivity on the court led to some financial gains off of it. Last month he re-signed with the Wizards to a three-year $25 million contract.

Bryant made history last December when he went 14-14 from the field, second only to the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for most field goals without a miss in a game.