ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and Miami Heat forward Thomas Bryant held a weeklong basketball camp at the YMCA of Greater Rochester. The camp was available for kids 3rd through 12th grade.

Earlier this summer, Bryant won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets. Long before the Rochester native became an NBA champ, he was just a kid from Rochester playing ball at his local YMCA.

“We used to spend four, five, six hours in here a day,” said Bryant. “I remember my Mom used to work so much I was either home with friends or here.”

Bryant used to be that kid in awe of the local pro athletes.

“Like the Harlem Globetrotters,” said Bryant. “I remember I tortured my Mom to just stay there and get an autograph from at least half of the team.”

He’s now become the player that young Bryant looked up to.

“To share something like that with these kids who probably don’t get this opportunity that means so much to me because I never got this opportunity when I was younger,” said Bryant. “In order for an NBA player to come back to a place that so-called never produced anything that means so much more to me than going on a vacation or doing this or doing that.”

This year has been filled with memorable moments for Bryant. He won an NBA title with the Nuggets before signing a 2-year contract with the Miami Heat a few weeks later.

But standing under the rim and asking for the ball while Lebron James is about to break the all-time scoring record is the funniest of them all.

“I was just running the play,” said Bryant. “That’s the crazy thing about it people don’t understand it that was the play to run. I saw all the cameras come out and I was like, ‘Why are all the cameras out?’ As soon as he made the shot I was like ‘Oh Yeah!'”.

However, the most surreal moment of them all is getting his jersey hung inside of this YMCA. The same place he spent countless of hours at as a kid.