Nathan Carter signs National Letter of Intent with University of Connecticut

Bishop Kearney star running back Nathan Carter signed his National Letter of Intent to play Division I football at the University of Connecticut on Thursday.

Carter was a three-year varsity starter for the Kings and earned a full scholarship to UConn. He committed back in September, deciding over schools like Michigan, Buffalo, Maine, Fordham, and more.

The future Husky graduates on Friday and will enroll at UConn in January for an opportunity to get acclimated to college early. Early enrollment for football players is becoming more common each year in large Division I programs.

“When I get there, I’ll be allowed to be there for the spring semester, be there for workouts and practices, spring ball,” said Carter. “It helps athletes in every way to get a head start over going in the summer.”

He plans on returning to walk at graduation with his friends and teammates in the spring.