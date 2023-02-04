ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Winter Classic event featured a new mash-up of teams!

The Monroe County Police hockey team faced off with the Monroe County Fire team at Lakeshore Hockey Arena.

This annual fundraising event brings people together in support of a bigger cause.

All the proceeds from sponsors will go to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. Jenny Blaine, the owner of Firehouse Subs, sponsored the whole team.

“You got to give back to your community. You have to,” Blaine said. “Breast Cancer Coalition is a very good charity event to help people with breast cancer.”

This is the first time these teams competed against each other, and the turn out was more than they’ve experienced in years past.

The event featured raffles, prizes, open skating, and a chance to meet with the players.