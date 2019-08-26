Mitch Morse back in team drills

Bills center Mitch Morse is participating in team drills for the first time since the beginning of camp.

Though Morse lacks crucial preseason reps, Josh Allen is not worried about him fitting in with the rest of the offensive line.

“The knowledge that he brings, the communication, the leadership that he brings, it’s just fun to have him out there again,” said Allen. “Knowing Mitch and his background and how long he’s played at such a high level, I’m not worried at all.”

Morse is still in concussion protocol and not expected to play on Thursday.

