Mendon sweeps rainbow classic, Schroeder hockey shuts out Pittsford

Mendon defeats Sutherland 49-34, Schroeder beats Pittsford 3-0

Mendon 49, Sutherland 34

In the second matchup of the season between the Pittsford Mendon and Sutherland boys basketball teams, it was a Vikings victory once again as they won Rainbow Classic II 49-34.

A low-scoring first quarter saw Mendon hold an early 9-8 lead. Points started coming in the second as the Vikings were able to open up a five-point lead making it 21-16.

Mendon stayed in control throughout the third, finishing the quarter up 33-23. It was never in doubt as the Vikings stingy defense held the Knights to just 34 points. Mendon moves to 9-3 with the win while Sutherland falls to 5-6 on the season.

Webster Schroeder 3, Pittsford 0

Schroeder avenged their loss to Pittsford earlier this season with a dominating 3-0 victory.

The Warriors struck first in the first period as Brennan Bitely smacked home a loose puck that went off a defender’s skate.

Later in the first period, the Warriors scored on a beautiful goal as Timothy Weisensel flicked a pass high in the air that found the blade of JJ Lemieux. He skated in alone and put it off the far post and in.

After a scoreless second period, Lemieux gave Schroeder some more insurance as his shot from the point found the back of the net.

