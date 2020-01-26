Mendon sweeps rainbow classic, Schroeder hockey shuts out Pittsford

Mendon 49, Sutherland 34

In the second matchup of the season between the Pittsford Mendon and Sutherland boys basketball teams, it was a Vikings victory once again as they won Rainbow Classic II 49-34.

A low-scoring first quarter saw Mendon hold an early 9-8 lead. Points started coming in the second as the Vikings were able to open up a five-point lead making it 21-16.

Mendon stayed in control throughout the third, finishing the quarter up 33-23. It was never in doubt as the Vikings stingy defense held the Knights to just 34 points. Mendon moves to 9-3 with the win while Sutherland falls to 5-6 on the season.

Webster Schroeder 3, Pittsford 0

Schroeder avenged their loss to Pittsford earlier this season with a dominating 3-0 victory.

The Warriors struck first in the first period as Brennan Bitely smacked home a loose puck that went off a defender’s skate.

Later in the first period, the Warriors scored on a beautiful goal as Timothy Weisensel flicked a pass high in the air that found the blade of JJ Lemieux. He skated in alone and put it off the far post and in.

After a scoreless second period, Lemieux gave Schroeder some more insurance as his shot from the point found the back of the net.