Mendon sweeps Pittsford’s annual Rainbow Classic

Both Vikings teams came out on top over the Knights in the nineteenth annual Rainbow Classic at University of Rochester on Friday.

The Mendon boys handed Sutherland their first loss of the season in a close 49-43 game, while the girls dominated in their 71-49 win.

In between the two games, a $30,150 check was presented on behalf of Pittsford Central School District. All of the proceeds will go to Golisano Children’s Hospital’s palliative care program, providing comfort for patients and their families.

The Rainbow Classic honors Katelyn Pasley, a Park Road Elementary School student and Ryan McCluski, a 2002 Sutherland graduate. Both received treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital.