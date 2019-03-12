Mendon's Cook is Player of the Week
Double-double machine leads Vikings to state semis
Dan Cook can score. Dan Cook can rebound.
Dan Cook often scores and rebounds in the same game.
The Mendon senior had the double-double machine cranked up to 11 in the Vikings' first two state playoff games.
Cook put up 21 points and 12 rebounds as Mendon won their third battle of Pittsford over Sutherland in the state qualifier Wednesday.
He followed that up with a 32 point, 15 board performance in a state quarterfinal win on Saturday.
In 25 games, Cook now has 24 double-doubles. Mendon has 25 wins. Both are good ways to end up Player of the Week.
