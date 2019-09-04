Mendon grad gets call up to bigs

Danny Mendick had just lost the big one.

He was thrown out in the top of the 10th inning in a game his Charlotte Knights would lose in the bottom of the 10th. It was a game that, had the Knights won, would have gotten them to the playoffs.

And yet, Mendick was about to get the biggest win of his life.

“Gruds (Charlotte manager Mark Grudzielanek) was talking to us about the game and our season, stuff like that,” Mendick explained. “And then he said, ‘we have a guy that’s getting called up for the first time’. It was pretty cool. The whole team was there. And everyone was excited. I was really happy.”

Danny Mendick, first-time big leaguer. pic.twitter.com/6zPeHxNQuP — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 3, 2019

Mendick played all of this season in Triple-A with Charlotte. He batted .279 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs. The Mendon grad also stole 19 bases.

He joined the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland Tuesday night. He did not start, but did get into the game as a pinch runner in the ninth and stranded at third base.

This time, Mendick ended up on the winning side as the Sox beat the Indians 6-5.