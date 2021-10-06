Mendon girls soccer gets convincing win over Athena

Local Sports

The Vikings takes down the Trojans for the second time this season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bridget Merkel scored two goals to help lead Mendon over Athena 5-0.

Just over one minute into the game, Rachel Lee scored a goal from deep to put the Vikings on the board first.

With just over eleven minutes left in the half, Merkel hit a beauty just over the keepers hand to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Merkel would also score again in the 2nd half.

In the 2nd half, Elena Barr scored off a deflection to put the Vikings up 3-0.

Mendon moves to 9-2-1 on the year while Athena drops to 8-4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss