Mendon girls soccer gets convincing win over Athena

The Vikings takes down the Trojans for the second time this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bridget Merkel scored two goals to help lead Mendon over Athena 5-0.

Just over one minute into the game, Rachel Lee scored a goal from deep to put the Vikings on the board first.

With just over eleven minutes left in the half, Merkel hit a beauty just over the keepers hand to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Merkel would also score again in the 2nd half.

In the 2nd half, Elena Barr scored off a deflection to put the Vikings up 3-0.

Mendon moves to 9-2-1 on the year while Athena drops to 8-4.