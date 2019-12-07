Mendon boys, Sutherland girls record home wins

In a rematch of last year’s Class A1 sectional final, Pittsford Mendon boys basketball picked up a 63-55 win over Greece Athena in their home opener. Captain Jacob Shadders scored 24 points and collected 10 rebounds, while Caleb Arena netted 14 points. For Greece Athena, Kenny Freeman scored 25 points, while captain DeAndre Newsome netted 13.

The Greece Odyssey girls basketball team fought hard against Sutherland in the fourth quarter, as the Leopards went on a run, but free throws secured a 35-31 win for the Knights.