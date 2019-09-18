McQuaid volleyball pulls away to beat Victor

In a showdown between two of the top programs in Section V, the McQuaid Knights were victorious 3-1 over Victor.

McQuaid took the first set 25-21 before Victor jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second set. The Knights closed the gap, but not before the Blue Devils took the second set 25-22.

The third set was befitting a matchup of this magnitude with neither side holding a big lead over the other. McQuaid eventually came out on top 33-31 and never looked back, taking the fourth set and the match 25-20.