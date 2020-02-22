McQuaid upsets Penfield in overtime thriller, Spencerport tops Brockport

(6) McQuaid 3, (3) Penfield 2 OT

Joel Braunschweig scored the final two goals for the Knights to power McQuaid to an overtime victory over Penfield.

The Knights got the scoring started in the first period as Giuseppe Fiorillo’s point blast got through traffic and found the back of the net.

After a scoreless second period, Billy Kernan knotted it up as he poked in the puck in the crease through several flailing bodies. Kernan gave Penfield the lead with nine minutes to play in the game as his wrister just went over the goalie’s glove.

But the Patriots were unable to hang on as Braunschweig smacked a rebound in an open net with six minutes left in the game. Both teams played strong defense to send the game to overtime.

Just a few minutes into the first overtime, Braunschweig wristed in the game-winner to give the Knights the win. They will take on Fairport in the semifinals.

(2) Spencerport 6, (7) Brockport 4

In a high-scoring affair, Spencerport held serve as the second-seeded Rangers defeated Brockport 6-4.

Brockport scored first as Matt Gemerek poked in a rebound to take the lead.

Spencerport netted the next three all in first period, as Mark Neu, Ryan Plouffe, and Luc Fedele scored to give the Rangers a 3-1 lead.

Brockport controlled the second period, netting three of their own. Mike Holding, Dom Viola, and Jerry Rausch scored in the frame to give them a 4-3 advantage heading into the final period.

But it was the favorite who re-found their footing, as Jay Uebe scored early in the period to tie it at 4. Fedele netted the game-winner with just under five minutes remaining in the game. Plouffe would score an empty-netter to secure the Spencerport victory.