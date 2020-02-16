McQuaid, Thomas hockey end regular season with wins

Titans put up 8 goals in regular season finale

Webster Thomas 8, Spencerport 3

The Titans scored early and often as they netted eight goals to defeat Spencerport 8-3 in the final game of the regular season.

Spencerport was able to cut the lead to one goal when AJ Giannavola scored in the second period to make it a 4-3 game, but Thomas rallied off four unanswered goals to get the win.

McQuaid 3, Greece 2

After a first period that featured one goal for both teams, McQuaid scored twice in the second period which would be enough to give the Knights a 3-2 victory on their senior night.

