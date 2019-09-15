McQuaid shuts out Pittsford, continues impressive start to 2019 season

McQuaid stunned Section V after defeating Aquinas for the first time in 15 years during Week 1. On Saturday, the Knights reaffirmed their dominance, shutting out Pittsford 28-0 in their home opener.

A big second quarter for McQuaid set the tone. Three touchdowns put the Knights up 21-0. Andrew Passero had two, a 17-yard catch and carry and a 48-yard reception. Quarterback Joe Cairns wedged in a touchdown from the 1-yard line while the Knights were on 4th and goal.

McQuaid travels to Hilton on Friday night for a 7 p.m. Week 3 Class AA showdown.