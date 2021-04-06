McQuaid grad Williams is NCAA Champion and Olympic hopeful

BATON ROUGE, La. (WROC) — Ever since Noah Williams was 10 years old, he’s been dreaming about the Olympics.

“Kids might speak about stuff like that, but I was always dead serious. Like, I’m trying to go to the Olympics,” said Williams.

The McQuaid grad started his collegiate career at Akron then transferred to LSU, one of the top track and field programs in the country. The men’s team is currently ranked 2nd for the outdoor season.

Williams is a sophomore and his Olympic dreams are looking less and less like a fairy tale. In March, he became a national champion winning the 400-meter indoor title.

“Coming up to the starting line, it’s like you know you put in the work, now you’ve just got to execute,” he said. “You know you can win and then crossing the finish line in first is like… you finally did it, you did it!”

Not only was he a champion, he finished in 44.71 seconds— the fourth-fastest time in world history.

“That was huge, I ain’t going to lie,” Williams said with a smile. “I was just really overcome with emotion [looking at the clock] because I knew I had it in me. I knew that I’m talented enough, I know I work hard enough. But making it happen in real life, can’t nobody argue with it.”

An impressive indoor time is one thing, but the Olympics? That’s Williams’s ultimate goal. His sprinting coach expects him to reach Tokyo, thanks to a work ethic that he likens to a champion boxer’s

“He’s okay with being uncomfortable in training,” said LSU sprinting Bennie Brazell, a former Olympian. “Running reps to where you’re dizzy, almost fainting. But he’s going to take it to that limit.”

“I’m drilling it in my brain, I’ve got it on my vision board and everything,” said Williams. “To be able to represent my family, represent my city… in that way that would be a huge honor. And I know it’s in the cards for me, too.”

Williams will try to make his dreams a reality at the USA trials in June.