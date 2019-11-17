McQuaid football tops the legends, advances to state semifinals

McQuaid was not going to let their season end without a fight. The Knights clinched a 32-28 win over Section VI’s Lancaster on Saturday night.

The primetime game was high energy from start to finish. McQuaid trailed by six points at the half, but the Legends quickly caught fire in the third period. The Knights’ defense forced a turnover in the fourth quarter, which kept the game in check. Andrew Passero scored the nine-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 5:34 to play.

The Knights travel to Syracuse for the Class AA semifinal against Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Livonia and Letchworth-Warsaw ended their seasons at the College at Brockport on Saturday.