McQuaid football ’embraces the climb’ heading to program’s second state playoffs

Bobby Bates has been preaching the same message to his team since the summer: embrace the climb.

“That’s every day, that’s every week,” said Bates. “I think these guys have really bought into that which has been really cool, and I think that’s been the center of what we’ve been about all year long.”

McQuaid won their first sectional title since 1978 on Saturday, the program’s second overall.

“Everybody’s just got to dig a little bit deeper week in and week out,” said Bates. “This is going to be an uphill battle all the way through.”

The Knights advance to play Section VI’s Lancaster in the Class AA quarterfinal at Brockport on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.