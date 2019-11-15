McQuaid football looks to create a new legacy in second state playoffs

Paul Zimmer played quarterback for the 1978 McQuaid football team, making history as a part of the school’s first ever sectional champions.

Now the head junior varsity football coach at his alma mater, Zimmer got to watch his former players hoist the trophy, just like he did 41 years before.

“The kids today have a lot of similarities from what we had on our team back in 1978,” said Zimmer. “We had a lot of great players, not just individuals.”

Zimmer was full of pride watching the boys he coached early in high school create their own legacy in the state regional round.

“We brought a lot of our old McQuaid tradition to the JV kids, now the varsity kids,” said Zimmer. “It’s been a pleasure coaching these kids along the way.”

Embrace the climb

Bobby Bates has been preaching this message to his team since the summer.

“That’s every day, that’s every week,” said Bates. “I think these guys have really bought into that which has been really cool, and I think that’s been the center of what we’ve been about all year long.”

McQuaid won their first sectional title since 1978 on Saturday, the program’s second overall.

“Everybody’s just got to dig a little bit deeper week in and week out,” said Bates. “This is going to be an uphill battle all the way through.”

The Knights advance to play Section VI’s Lancaster in the Class AA quarterfinal at Brockport on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.