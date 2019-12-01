McQuaid falls to New Rochelle in Class AA state championship game

McQuaid football’s historic season was highlighted by 12 wins, two of which came over Aquinas, the first sectional title in 41 years, and the team’s first ever state championship game appearance.

It came to an end Saturday as the Knights were defeated for the first time all season, suffering a 28-0 loss to New Rochelle in the Class AA state title game.

The Huguenots were playing without their head coach Lou DiRienzo, who was suspended by the district earlier this week. New Rochelle was the runner-up last year behind Aquinas and were able to take the title and end their season undefeated.

Though the result was not what the team wanted, head coach Bobby Bates continued to express his pride for his guys.

“They worked so hard week in, week out, all through the off season,” said Bates. “What they did for McQuaid Jesuit this year is something pretty special.”