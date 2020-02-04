McQuaid edges out Fairport, Leadership tops NE Douglas

Long scores 22 in second half to beat Red Raiders

McQuaid 54, Fairport 51

Kobe Long netted 22 points, all in the second half, as the Knights topped the Red Raiders 54-51.

It was a low scoring first half with McQuaid in the lead 19-15 after the break.

Scoring picked up in the second half, and the Knights led 44-38 with just over three minutes left. Fairport hit a pair of threes to tie it at 44.

Jermaine Taggert hit the go-ahead layin, and after the teams exchanged free throws, Long hit a step-back two with 30 seconds left to clinch the game.

Leadership 77, NE Douglass 67

After a first quarter that was tied at 14, Leadership pulled in front in the second and never looked back as they won 77-67.

The Lions led 40-23 and the difference proved too much for the Panthers to come back from.

