McQuaid edges out Fairport, Leadership tops NE Douglas

McQuaid 54, Fairport 51

Kobe Long netted 22 points, all in the second half, as the Knights topped the Red Raiders 54-51.

It was a low scoring first half with McQuaid in the lead 19-15 after the break.

Scoring picked up in the second half, and the Knights led 44-38 with just over three minutes left. Fairport hit a pair of threes to tie it at 44.

Jermaine Taggert hit the go-ahead layin, and after the teams exchanged free throws, Long hit a step-back two with 30 seconds left to clinch the game.

Leadership 77, NE Douglass 67

After a first quarter that was tied at 14, Leadership pulled in front in the second and never looked back as they won 77-67.

The Lions led 40-23 and the difference proved too much for the Panthers to come back from.