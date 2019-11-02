McQuaid defeats Pittsford to advance to Class AA sectional final

McQuaid has not taken this season’s success lightly. Even without their biggest offensive weapon Andrew Passero, the Knights found a way to shut down Pittsford 20-7 and advance to the Class AA sectional title game.

Casey Howlett led McQuaid in the air with 54 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Knights rushed for 149 yards total, more than half of those came from Jack Miller.

The real star of the game was the McQuaid defense which held the Panthers to one touchdown, a one-yard run by Caleb Arena. Neither team scored points in the second half, but the Knights shut down Pittsford’s chance of scoring off of a muffed punt.

The Knights will face the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 2 Aquinas and No. 3 Hilton next weekend at the College at Brockport.