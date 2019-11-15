McQuaid defeats Fairport in Class A volleyball sectional final

Top seeded McQuaid entered the Class A sectional championship looking to avenge the reigning champs, No. 2 Fairport.

The Knights defeated the Red Raiders three sets to one in front of a packed house at Webster Schroeder on Thursday night.

McQuaid got the scoring started early with a 25-18 win in the first set. Fairport answered with a 25-20 second set to tie the game up.

The Red Raiders struggled in the third set, as the Knights came out on top 25-15. The final set was a close battle, but McQuaid sealed the deal with a 25-21 win.

The Knights head to Midlakes on Saturday to face the winner of Clarence and Orchard Park.