wxbanner

McQuaid defeats Fairport in Class A volleyball sectional final

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Top seeded McQuaid entered the Class A sectional championship looking to avenge the reigning champs, No. 2 Fairport.

The Knights defeated the Red Raiders three sets to one in front of a packed house at Webster Schroeder on Thursday night.

McQuaid got the scoring started early with a 25-18 win in the first set. Fairport answered with a 25-20 second set to tie the game up.

The Red Raiders struggled in the third set, as the Knights came out on top 25-15. The final set was a close battle, but McQuaid sealed the deal with a 25-21 win.

The Knights head to Midlakes on Saturday to face the winner of Clarence and Orchard Park.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss