McQuaid completes undefeated season with first sectional title in 41 years

McQuaid began their season with a Week One win over Aquinas, the first since 2007.

All season long, the undefeated Knights rode that feeling to the Class AA sectional final, where they faced their arch rival again and made history once more.

The Knights 30-27 win over the Li’l Irish marks their first sectional title since 1978, knocking off the reigning New York State Class AA champions.

Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter, but Aquinas took a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Andrew Passero played his first full game for the Knights since he was injured against Webster Schroeder. His 42-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved to be the difference maker in the championship game.

“It was an outstanding, gritty effort by these kids,” said McQuaid head coach Bobby Bates. “It was awesome, and I’m just so excited for these guys.”

McQuaid returns to the College at Brockport on November 16, as the Knights face Section VI’s Lancaster Legends in the state regional round.