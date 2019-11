After a long night of wind and rain, the Class AA sectional final for boys soccer is set. McQuaid will face Fairport on Tuesday night for a chance to head to states.

Fairport defeated Webster Thomas 1-0. Their lone goal came in the first half of play.

McQuaid defeated Penfield 2-0 after scoring goals in each half. The wind during the match helped propel Ryan Brown’s ball 72 yards into the back of the net.