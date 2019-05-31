McQuaid and Canandaigua punch tickets to Sectional finals

Class AA Semifinal:

(1)McQuaid 5 (4)Hilton 2

Ryan O’Mara got the job done on both sides of the diamond Thursday afternoon for the Knights.

O’Mara threw a complete game on the mound and added a pair of RBI hits for McQuaid.

The Knights head to their third-straight sectional final.

Class A1 Semifinal:

(3)Canandaigua 4 (2)Irondequoit

The third time was the charm for the Braves.

Canandaigua lost to the Eagles twice during the regular season but got the win when it mattered most, thanks in large part to the arm of Cooper Crunick.

Crunick threw a complete game shutout allowing just a pair of base hits and striking out six.

All the runs were scored on one swing of the bat by Seth Vigneri. A grand slam in the top of the third was all the offense the Braves needed as they aim for their fourth straight sectional title.