McDermott wishes Zay Jones well, team is ‘moving forward’

The Bills did not give up on Zay Jones when he was traded to Oakland for a fifth round pick.

“I’ll always support every player that ever walks in our doors and walked out in this case,” said McDermott. “I’ll always be in Zay’s corner.”

Sean McDermott spoke fondly of the former wide receiver in Wednesday’s press conference, the first time he addressed the trade with the media.

“He’s a good player, and a tremendous person so we wish him the best,” said McDermott.

“We know he’s going to do good things out there in Oakland and sometimes a change in scenery is good and, so for us it’s us moving forward and we felt like this was the right time for us.”