Marion soccer star Chloe DeLyser breaks national goal record

MARION, N.Y. (WROC) — Chloe DeLyser can now add breaking a national record to her already impressive resume.
The senior set a new record for girls soccer after scoring her 317th career goal on Tuesday against Gananda.
The former national record of 316 goals for girls soccer was set by Esmeralda Gonzales from 2013-2016. The Fort Worth, TX superstar is currently a senior at Southeast Missouri State.
DeLyser will be continuing her soccer career next season at Ohio State University. She committed as a sophomore, well before she was aware of the national record.