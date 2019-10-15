Marion soccer star Chloe DeLyser breaks national goal record

MARION, N.Y. (WROC) — Chloe DeLyser can now add breaking a national record to her already impressive resume.

The senior set a new record for girls soccer after scoring her 317th career goal on Tuesday against Gananda.

There it is 😍 talk about a beautiful shot for the record books pic.twitter.com/PYQjwYLbLZ — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) October 15, 2019

The former national record of 316 goals for girls soccer was set by Esmeralda Gonzales from 2013-2016. The Fort Worth, TX superstar is currently a senior at Southeast Missouri State.

DeLyser will be continuing her soccer career next season at Ohio State University. She committed as a sophomore, well before she was aware of the national record.