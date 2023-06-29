NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WROC) — Macedon native Ryan Walsh had his NHL dreams become a reality on Thursday as he was selected in the 6th round of the NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins.

Walsh was taken with the 188th overall pick and was the third player taken by the Bruins in the draft.

He played for the Rochester Coalition and Rochester Selects growing up and spent two years at Salisbury School, a prep school in Connecticut.

Walsh was selected in the 4th round of the 2022 USHL Draft by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, where his stock really began to rise.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward set scoring records for the RoughRiders, registering a single-season franchise-record 79 points. That was second-most in the USHL. Walsh finished the regular season with 30 goals and 49 assists and had seven points in five playoff games.

Walsh is committed to play at Cornell University next season. At 19 years old, he’s considered an “overager” who was passed over in recent NHL drafts, but his scoring outburst last year shows there’s still plenty of room for him to grow.

“The area [scouts] feel really strongly about his path. He’s going to go to Cornell next year and probably as a young player make an impact there,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney after the draft. “To see the progression he made in one year in that league, that speaks to us. We do a lot of work in trying to figure out, especially as a guy who’s maybe a little older, and you begin to wonder ‘Is it because he’s older in that league?’ That’s a difficult league. You have to have to hit certain benchmarks and he did that.”

This is the second straight year a player from the Rochester area was drafted, with Fairport’s Hunter McDonald taken by the Flyers last year. McDonald was the first player from the area drafted since 2017.