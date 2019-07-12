Macedon native is a key to Joey Logano’s championship team

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — It takes a lot to run a racing team. Tire Technician David Nichols is often described as the glue that holds it all together for 2018 Monster Energy Cup Champion Joey Logano.

“Every kid has a different dream, mine was to work in racing,” the Macedon native said. “I’m at the pinnacle. I’m at the top coming off a championship and coming home looking at all the people who said I couldn’t do it. I’m living my dream.”

Nichols returned to Western New York along with Logano to promote the Go Bowling at the Glen in Watkins Glen on August 4th. They were joined with Pro Bowler Kyle Troup representing Go Bowling.

The 2018 reigning champ is in good shape to win his second title, leading in the standings this year. Logano says Nichols’ light-hearted personality keeps the team constantly laughing.

“If he wasn’t a tire guy, he would be a stand-up comedian, no doubt,” Logano said. “He has so many jokes.”

Besides jokes, Logano said Nichols is a critical part of his crew’s success.

“Out of all the tire guys in the sport, we kinda say he’s the mayor,” Logano said. “He’s also the guy that picks up the slack a lot of times within the team. If something comes up on the race car, he doesn’t just do tires.”

No one in the racing community knows Nichols as “Dave”. Everyone just calls him “Mule”.

“My very first job in racing my crew chief at the time gave it to me,” Nichols said.” He said we can’t call you bull. There’s too many bulls, so let’s call you mule.”

The nickname stuck. “Mule” said, as long as he’s healthy, he has no plans to do anything else.

“I’ve had a blast,” Nichols said. “19 years in racing. My goal was to win a championship and I just did that.”

Now, the goal is to win another.