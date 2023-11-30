ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills aren’t the only football team in Western New York trying to win a super bowl this season. The Northeast Bulldogs, a Pop Warner team from Rochester are competing in the Pop Warner national championships in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Northeast Bulldogs 10u head coach Mark Tanksley. “You dream about getting to this game and the fact that we made it here. They really did it.”

Earlier this week, the team held a fundraiser to help raise money for their trip to the Sunshine State. The Northeast Bulldogs, a group of comprised of boys ages 10 and under, currently hold a 11-1 record through 12 games.

The 10u Rochester local football team has now won the league title three consecutive years. They also won Eastern Regional title for the 1st time ever earlier this month to book their ticket for the national championships.

“It’s so cool,” said Northeast Bulldogs 10u running back Kyllon Robinson, Jr. “Me personally, I didn’t think we was going to make it this far. I had a feeling but I wasn’t for sure.”

The team is excited for the chance to win a Pop Warner Super Bowl and also experience the sunny weather that Florida has to offer.

“I can’t wait man,” said Robinson, Jr. “Despite the car ride, that’s the only bad part about this. I don’t want to do it. But if it’s for my team and it’s means I get to go down to Florida?”

The Pop Warner national championships will take place from December 2nd to the 9th. The Northeast Bulldogs 10u will play their first game in the quarterfinals against the West Elmwood Intruders from Rhode Island.