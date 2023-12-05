ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local football team entered the Pop Warner National Championships — and is even heading towards the semifinals!

On Saturday, the Northeast Bulldogs 10u triumphed over the West Elmwood Intruders from Rhode Island this past Saturday, grabbing a 33-6 win during the game. Now they face the Edgewood Eagles this Tuesday.

The Bulldogs, a local youth football team, are part of a nonprofit organization overseeing them and a cheerleading league. The team recently won the Eastern Regional Championship and was able to move on to the nationals, but now without a little help back home!

The team held a fundraiser to help them get to Orlando, Florida to play in the championships — the fundraiser was a success as head coach Mark Tanksley called it a “dream come true.”

The Bulldogs will be taking the field against the Edgewood Eagles on Tuesday morning.