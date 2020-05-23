1  of  74
Local tennis players thrilled to get back out on the courts

Local Sports

Outdoor tennis courts were able to open last week as a part of Phase 1.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After months inside, the tennis players around Rochester are finally back on the courts.

“It is fabulous, we’ve been so eager to get out again,” says Tennis Club of Rochester member Dale Fish.

When the area moved to phase one, outdoor tennis facilities like the Tennis Club of Rochester were able to open up and let their members play once again. 

“The energy has been incredible, just getting our members back out on the court. Everyone’s excited to play,” says Shelby Triglianos, the club’s membership and marketing director. “They know the guidelines, they know what they need to do to get out on the court and play safely and they’re just loving being able to be outside and enjoy the weather and get back out on the courts.”

All of the club’s indoor facilities are closed, players must wear masks until they get to their court, and social distancing is recommended at all times. Despite the restrictions, the members are happy to pick up where they left off.

“It’s really nice to be back to the club,” says Fish. “It’s really invigorating, it’s really nice to be out here. And it’s nice to be burning some calories for a change.”

Not only are the clubs members happy they can play tennis here once again. They’re also happy they can socialize again, at a social distance. 

“Lots of big hellos, lots of people just excited to be together again,” says Triglianos. “TCR is really a community so for us to be all together again is really like a family reunion.”

The club also has pickleball and paddle tennis courts, which they hope to open soon once they get further guidance from local and state officials.

