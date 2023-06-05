CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield native Amanda Vito has competed in the Special Olympics for 20 years, but has never been able to showcase her skills on the world stage.

That will all change later this month, when Vito represents Team USA in golf at the Special Olympics World Games.

“I’m so excited,” said Vito. “I can’t wait to go. I’m pumped and ready to go see my other friends and my golf team. What I’m most excited about is competing in golf and coming home with the gold.”

The 2023 World Games are in Berlin, Germany and will take place from June 17th to June 25th. It will be Vito’s first time in the country and it’s safe to say she’s excited for what Berlin has to offer.

“I’m excited to go over there and eat all the food,” said Vito with a big grin.

But there was one food item in particular that Vito was giddy to try in Germany.

“Chocolate,” said Vito followed by big laugh.

The Penfield native has participated in many sports over the years including track and field, soccer, and bowling. She has earned more than 300 medals in her career.

“I like golf,” said Vito. “I like watching it. My dad helps me out when I play and he taught me some stuff so I love it.”

Vito has been training with PGA Professional Brian Jacobs at the Mill Creek Golf Club in Churchville to get ready for the event.

“Training has been very well,” said Vito. “Brian has been so wonderful to me and my partner. He’s worked with us so much to help us get to the World Games. He’s just a wonderful person. The training has been really good for me and I love what he’s doing.”

The World Games will feature approximately 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners in 24 sports. Around 170 countries will participate in the event.