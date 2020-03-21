1  of  73
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Local OCR pro athlete switches up training among COVID-19 concerns

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Runners can still lace up their sneakers and go outside to train, but with most of the large city marathons and obstacle course races (OCR) delayed or canceled, training has been shaken up.

“A big part of OCRs is doing trail runs so a lot of them are going up into the mountains, going to those trails, creating obstacles, not as big as world championships but we’re making do,” said Kaitlyn McCandliss. 

McCandliss is a member of the Rochester Running Club and an OCR Pro Athlete. She has competed in over 70 races in the past two years, qualifying for four world championships. She races as a Pro Athlete at OCR North American and World Championships, and is a Spartan Race Elite Athlete.

Training for McCandliss has been very different this off-season, since she is currently living in complete isolation. Usually, she spends time running with RRC or other local pros.

“Being such a social person, it’s extremely hard to stay isolated,” said McCandliss. “I do insanity to keep my cardio up, strength up, trying to work every part of my body. I also do a lot of running in place, which is extremely boring, so a good podcast can help.”

McCandliss lives with Lyme disease, a chronic illness which causes her immune deficiency.

“Not everyone is obviously sick,” said McCandliss. “I’m out on the news doing handstands and flips, participating in global athletic competitions.”

She warns those around her about practicing social distancing, and making sure to protect those who do not look obviously sick.

“Nobody would guess that if they saw me out in public. They might not hesitate to have physical contact with me or be okay breaking that six foot barrier that’s been talked about by the CDC. It’s not okay, you need to try to isolate as much as possible to protect the vulnerable people in the community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss