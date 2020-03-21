Local OCR pro athlete switches up training among COVID-19 concerns

Runners can still lace up their sneakers and go outside to train, but with most of the large city marathons and obstacle course races (OCR) delayed or canceled, training has been shaken up.

“A big part of OCRs is doing trail runs so a lot of them are going up into the mountains, going to those trails, creating obstacles, not as big as world championships but we’re making do,” said Kaitlyn McCandliss.

McCandliss is a member of the Rochester Running Club and an OCR Pro Athlete. She has competed in over 70 races in the past two years, qualifying for four world championships. She races as a Pro Athlete at OCR North American and World Championships, and is a Spartan Race Elite Athlete.

Training for McCandliss has been very different this off-season, since she is currently living in complete isolation. Usually, she spends time running with RRC or other local pros.

“Being such a social person, it’s extremely hard to stay isolated,” said McCandliss. “I do insanity to keep my cardio up, strength up, trying to work every part of my body. I also do a lot of running in place, which is extremely boring, so a good podcast can help.”

McCandliss lives with Lyme disease, a chronic illness which causes her immune deficiency.

“Not everyone is obviously sick,” said McCandliss. “I’m out on the news doing handstands and flips, participating in global athletic competitions.”

She warns those around her about practicing social distancing, and making sure to protect those who do not look obviously sick.

“Nobody would guess that if they saw me out in public. They might not hesitate to have physical contact with me or be okay breaking that six foot barrier that’s been talked about by the CDC. It’s not okay, you need to try to isolate as much as possible to protect the vulnerable people in the community.”