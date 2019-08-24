Local NBA star hosts inaugural basketball camp

Rochester native Thomas Bryant hosted his first basketball camp at Bishop Kearney High School on Saturday, something he has wanted to do since he began in the NBA.

“I remember like it was yesterday putting on camp t-shirts, going from here to Syracuse to New York just trying to get better every day,” said Bryant.

The Washington Wizards’ center invited some of the biggest names in Rochester basketball to help him host the event, including Isaiah Stewart, Andrew Lamb, Devontay Caruthers, and more.

Isaiah Stewart, a former McQuaid forward, was excited for the opportunity in particular. Bryant was one of his biggest idols growing up.

“He was a guy I would google his highlights and everything,” said Stewart. “Him giving back to his hometown of Rochester signing the big contract, that’s something I want to do someday.”

Bryant signed his first multi-year deal this July, three years for 25 million dollars with the Wizards.

“This is the next step towards my goal, but the work doesn’t end here,” said Bryant.

His first purchase was a new car, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.