Local NBA Draft prospects to host ‘Don’t Shut Up and Dribble’ event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Isaiah Stewart and Quinton Rose refuse to shut up and dribble.

Instead, the former Division I basketball players are encouraging athletes of all ages to join them for eight minutes and 46 seconds of dribbling in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other victims of police brutality.

Don’t Shut Up and Dribble will be held at the Edgerton R-Center basketball courts on July 6, 2020 at 6 p.m.

“During this event, while we’re dribbling, the easiest thing we’re going to be able to do during this event is breathe, which is something victims weren’t able to do,” said Stewart. “We want others to understand what he went through, what others go through on the daily.”

Using basketball as a means of peaceful protest for the Black Lives Matter movement was an easy choice for Rose and Stewart, who are both entering the upcoming NBA Draft.

“I’m a basketball player but I’m much more than that,” said Rose. “At the end of the day, I’m a young Black male. I mean, for us to not shut up and dribble is just using what we have in order to enlighten others and inspire others to continue to fight for change.”

Both Stewart and Rose saw it as an opportunity to utilize their growing platform to connect with the place they call home.

“We have a lot of young kids, even our age or older, who look up to us so while we’re home, we felt like it was very important to do something for the community,” said Stewart.

The event will have COVID-19 safety measures in place. Masks will be required for everyone participating, there will be stickers six feet apart on the courts to promote distancing, and each person will need to bring their own basketball.

Rose and Stewart are encouraging people around the Rochester area to donate basketballs for children who can not afford one of their own. Each child will be able to take the ball home after the event, as a way to continue promoting the game.

If you would like to donate a basketball, send a direct message to @PrimetimeBall_ on Twitter or @Primetime585 on Instagram for drop off and pick up information.