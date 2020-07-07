1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Local NBA draft prospects host peaceful basketball protest

Isaiah Stewart and Quinton Rose join over 200 in protest of police brutality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the scorching heat in downtown Rochester, over 200 people joined local NBA Draft prospects Isaiah Stewart and Quinton Rose as they dribbled each dribbled a basketball for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to protest systematic racism and remember the lives lost to police brutality.

“8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s a long time to have your knee on somebody’s neck,” says Stewart. “It’s going to be very easy to dribble but not very easy to breathe when someone’s knee is on your kneck. So that’s why we wanted to get the point across.”

“As they say, athletes, [they] told them to shut up and dribble,” says Rose. “We just wanted to do the opposite. We never want to shut up and we want to speak our minds. I feel like this is a good way to get the point across especially to the younger athletes.”

It was a truly diverse crowd; young and old, players and coaches, county and city schools, all coming together to form one voice.

“It’s a really good opportunity and I want people to take away that Black lives matter,” says Nyara Simmons, who recently graduated from Penfield. “Don’t just come out here for a trend or just to be seen. Come out here for the movement. Just really take it in and do it for the cause.”

You know, we’re using our platform for them to speak out. Let them know that we’re here for them,” says Stewart. “Anything they need, they can always reach out and contact us. We’re doing this for the community, we’re doing it for Rochester, New York.”

“I’m excited to see younger athletes just standing up for what they believe in and fighting for what they believe in and fighting for what they believe in no matter what the circumstances they’re in,” says Rose. “Just showing them that I’ve been through the same thing that they’re going through. I just want them to know that we’re all in it together.”

When the NBA Draft comes in October, Stewart and Rose will leave Rochester and become professional basketball players. However, it’s clear that they’ll never truly leave their home and will continue to use their voices for change.

