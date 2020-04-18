Local instructor keeping golfers ready for when the sport returns

Brian Jacobs doing everything he can to give back to the game and those who have supported him.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Playing golf was an escape for many during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s a bit of a sore subject.

“There’s so much golf in this area,” says Brian Jacobs, lead instructor at Brian Jacobs Golf Academy. “People are frustrated because the courses were open, then closed, then open.”

But Jacobs is doing all he can to get people ready for the golf season when it starts again.

“I just think it’s a good time to continue to grow the game of golf and give people a reason to be positive,” he says.

He’s analyzing people’s swing for free, working with his students virtually, and reminding people that there are still ways to practice your golf game even if you’re stuck in your house.

“We can work on their grip, we can work on stability, mobility, their balance. It’s all little things that maybe people don’t think about,” Jacobs says. “They think they have to hit balls to practice, and they really don’t.”

If you’d like Jacobs to take a look at your game, you can add him as a coach on ThrivSports.

His lines of communication are so open that you can just send him an email and he’ll call you up to break down your game, talk about golf, anything in particular. He’s making sure he’s there for the people that have supported him throughout the years.

“I think it’s important now for people to be service-oriented more than anything to really look at being a server rather than a grabber.”

On his social media pages, he’s creating content such as trivia contests, motivational videos, and golf interviews.

Jacobs thinks that when golf opens up again, more families might play together, getting outside and enjoying the course.

To contact Jacobs or to learn more about his teaching, you can visit his website.