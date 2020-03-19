Local golfers still hitting the course, with precautions

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — With gyms, athletic clubs, and many other business closing temporarily, one of the few places that you can get in some exercise that’s running full steam are the golf courses.

Today at Eagle Vale, there was a steady stream of traffic throughout the day as golfers take advantage of the good March weather.

The course is doing many things to keep everyone safe- getting rid of ball washers and rakes for the bunkers, advising golfers to keep the pin in when they’re putting, and keeping carts and other surfaces as clean as possible. While the club’s restaurant is closed, they’re happy to be able to stay open and give their golfers a sense of normalcy.

“You know everybody is kind of still in a state of disbelief and they’re happy to see that golf courses are open,” says Eagle Vale Head PGA Professional Chris DeVincentis. “I’m sure there’s a couple of other golf courses that are open now, too. So it’s been great and it’s one of those things that they consider, medical experts even consider a least-risk scenario so you can get out, you can be out in wide-open spaces of a golf course. You’re not going to get sick doing that.”