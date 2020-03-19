1  of  77
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Local golfers still hitting the course, with precautions

Local Sports

Eagle Vale sees busy day as golfers enjoy the March weather.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) —  With gyms, athletic clubs, and many other business closing temporarily, one of the few places that you can get in some exercise that’s running full steam are the golf courses.

Today at Eagle Vale, there was a steady stream of traffic throughout the day as golfers take advantage of the good March weather.

The course is doing many things to keep everyone safe- getting rid of ball washers and rakes for the bunkers, advising golfers to keep the pin in when they’re putting, and keeping carts and other surfaces as clean as possible. While the club’s restaurant is closed, they’re happy to be able to stay open and give their golfers a sense of normalcy.

“You know everybody is kind of still in a state of disbelief and they’re happy to see that golf courses are open,” says Eagle Vale Head PGA Professional Chris DeVincentis. “I’m sure there’s a couple of other golf courses that are open now, too. So it’s been great and it’s one of those things that they consider, medical experts even consider a least-risk scenario so you can get out, you can be out in wide-open spaces of a golf course. You’re not going to get sick doing that.”

