Local golf app gives back to community

WEBSTER - If you've ever golfed, you know it can be pricey. The nicer the course, the deeper you're digging into your pockets.

But an app invented by a duo in Webster is looking to change that, all while giving back to the golf community.

Go Golf U.S. is a free app to download. Then with a purchase of a 35 dollar subscription, it allows you to redeem vouchers for 30 to 60 percent off local courses standard rates.

The subscription pays for its self in two to three rounds of golf.

Extended interview with Go Golf U.S, Co- Founder, Alan Liwush

The bonus of the app is that 10% the subscription revenue is donated back to a local PGA section to fund junior golf initiatives through PGA REACH.

"The original design in why we did it was not necessarily to just worry about making money. We wanted to help courses fill up their tee sheets. But also build in an aspect of how we were going to give back," said co-founder, Alan Liwush.

Unlike other golf apps and coupons, 100% of the money goes directly to the courses as they operate on a no profit sharing model. Go Golf U.S. allows golfers to 'reuse' coupons for a small additional cost called an “extra play” (one to five dollars) in which they can play the course multiple times.

To learn more about Go Golf U.S check out their website here.