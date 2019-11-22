Local college basketball teams benefit American Cancer Society in Crosstown Shootout

Nazareth College, Rochester Institute of Technology, St. John Fisher College, and University of Rochester went head-to-head on Thursday night in the first round of the Crosstown Shootout.

Nazareth men’s basketball rallied to defeat RIT 70-65 at the University of Rochester.

RIT hosted the women’s games, where the undefeated St. John Fisher Cardinals topped the U of R Yellowjackets 68-54.

All of the money made from ticket sales and raised during the game will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The games continue at their respective venues on Saturday at 6 p.m.